Sterling Lost 1.42% to $1.1423 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1423 dollars per British pound (0.8754 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.42% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.02% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 23.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.37% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Down 16.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.70% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.56% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1736ET