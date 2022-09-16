Sterling Lost 1.42% to $1.1423 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1423 dollars per British pound (0.8754 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 1.42% vs. the dollar
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.39% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.02% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 23.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Off 17.37% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Down 16.85% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.70% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.56% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
09-16-22 1736ET