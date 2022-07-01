Sterling Lost 1.43% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2098 dollars per British pound (0.8266 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.43% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.66% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 18.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Off 13.34% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 0.83% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 12.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.57% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

