Sterling Lost 1.46% to $1.1162 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1162 dollars per British pound (0.8959 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 2.73% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 24.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 19.26% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 4.43% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.49% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1736ET