Sterling Lost 1.46% to $1.1162 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1162 dollars per British pound (0.8959 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 1.46% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 2.73% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 24.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 19.26% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 4.43% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 18.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.49% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.16% 0.5741 Delayed Quote.6.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.64% 1.11683 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.62% 0.651572 Delayed Quote.10.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.05% 0.7272 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.50% 0.87703 Delayed Quote.3.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.16% 0.97969 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.96% 0.010925 Delayed Quote.7.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.84% 0.012147 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.92% 0.56654 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.68% 0.895287 Delayed Quote.18.15%
