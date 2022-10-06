Sterling Lost 1.46% to $1.1162 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1162 dollars per British pound (0.8959 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 1.46% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 2.73% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Off 24.96% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Off 19.26% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 4.43% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 18.02% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.49% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-06-22 1736ET