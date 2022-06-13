Sterling Lost 1.47% to $1.2134 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2134 dollars per British pound (0.8241 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 1.47% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 3.61% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 27, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Off 18.42% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 15, 2020
--Off 13.99% from its 52-week high of 1.4108 hit Monday, June 14, 2021
--Down 13.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.72% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.30% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
