Sterling Lost 1.47% to $1.2134 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2134 dollars per British pound (0.8241 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 3.61% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Off 18.42% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, May 15, 2020

--Off 13.99% from its 52-week high of 1.4108 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Down 13.99% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.72% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 10.30% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

06-13-22 1737ET