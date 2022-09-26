Sterling Lost 1.49% to $1.0688 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.0688 dollars per British pound (0.9356 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 1.49% vs. the dollar
--Down for five straight sessions
--Down 6.53% over the last five sessions
--Largest five-day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Down seven of the past eight sessions
--Off 28.14% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Off 22.69% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Down 21.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 8.03% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 20.99% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-26-22 1733ET