Sterling Lost 1.49% to $1.3038 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3038 dollars per British pound (0.7670 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.49% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 4.05% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Today the British pound lost 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 12.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 6.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.81% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.62% vs the dollar

