Sterling Lost 1.49% to $1.3038 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3038 dollars per British pound (0.7670 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 1.49% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Down for three straight weeks
--Down 4.05% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Today the British pound lost 0.36% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.11% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 11 of the past 14 sessions
--Off 12.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Down 6.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.81% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.62% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-11-22 1733ET