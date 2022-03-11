Log in
Sterling Lost 1.49% to $1.3038 -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 05:34pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.3038 dollars per British pound (0.7670 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 1.49% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 4.05% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Today the British pound lost 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 12.34% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 6.33% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.81% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 3.62% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.59% 0.5587 Delayed Quote.3.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.50% 1.3036 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.59% 0.601909 Delayed Quote.1.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.7842 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.43% 0.8368 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.94% 1.0909 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.15% 0.010004 Delayed Quote.0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.54% 0.013036 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.96% 0.6807 Delayed Quote.0.01%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.52% 0.767106 Delayed Quote.2.61%
HOT NEWS