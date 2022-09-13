Sterling Lost 1.62% to $1.1494 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1494 dollars per British pound (0.8700 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 1.62% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 22.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Off 16.96% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Down 16.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.09% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.04% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-13-22 1744ET