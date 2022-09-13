Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 1.62% to $1.1494 -- Data Talk

09/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.1494 dollars per British pound (0.8700 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 1.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 22.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Off 16.96% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Down 16.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.04% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.70% 0.58478 Delayed Quote.9.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.68% 1.14914 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.25% 0.660729 Delayed Quote.12.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.42% 0.7588 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.07% 0.86718 Delayed Quote.3.15%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.58% 0.9967 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 1.30% 0.010936 Delayed Quote.8.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.33% 0.012566 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.41% 0.59971 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.71% 0.870155 Delayed Quote.16.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pHurdles ahead for saving Michigan nuclear power plant
RE
05:50pStarbucks cfo - expecting to open nearly eight stores per day gi…
RE
05:48pArgentine chamber allows release of Venezuelan plane's detained crew
RE
05:48pArgentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost
RE
05:47pRaytheon trims full-year free cash flow outlook
RE
05:46pStarbucks cfo - u.s. comp growth expected to increase to the ran…
RE
05:45pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.38% to 101.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Lost 1.53% to $0.9967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 1.62% to $1.1494 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 1.21% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..
5BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS