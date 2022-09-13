Sterling Lost 1.62% to $1.1494 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1494 dollars per British pound (0.8700 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.62% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 22.72% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Off 16.96% from its 52-week high of 1.3842 hit Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Down 16.77% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.09% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 1744ET