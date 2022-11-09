Advanced search
Sterling Lost 1.64% to $1.1357 -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.1357 dollars per British pound (0.8805 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 1.64% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 23.65% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 17.13% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 6.26% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 15.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.93% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 16.05% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.30% 0.56489 Delayed Quote.4.82%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.69% 1.1357 Delayed Quote.-14.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.88% 0.65091 Delayed Quote.10.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.83% 0.7387 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.01% 0.8813 Delayed Quote.3.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.68% 1.00092 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 1.73% 0.010829 Delayed Quote.7.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012295 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.36% 0.58805 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.73% 0.880592 Delayed Quote.17.48%
HOT NEWS