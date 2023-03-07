British pound/dollar: 1.1825 dollars per British pound (0.8457 British pound per dollar)

--Today the British pound lost 1.69% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 20.50% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 10.84% from its 52-week high of 1.3262 hit Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 9.75% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

