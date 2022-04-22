Sterling Lost 1.70% to $1.2838 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2838 dollars per British pound (0.7789 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 1.70% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today the British pound lost 1.47% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.75% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 11 of the past 14 sessions
--Off 13.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
--Off 9.67% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Down 7.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.32% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 5.10% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
