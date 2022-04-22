Sterling Lost 1.70% to $1.2838 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2838 dollars per British pound (0.7789 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.70% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today the British pound lost 1.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 13.69% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

--Off 9.67% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 7.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.32% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 5.10% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1742ET