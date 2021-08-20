Sterling Lost 1.72% to $1.3627 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3627 dollars per British pound (0.7338 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.72% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 1.97% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.92% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 8.38% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

--Off 4.12% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 7.08% from its 52-week low of 1.2726 hit Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

--Rose 4.11% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.97% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.28% vs the dollar

