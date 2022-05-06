Sterling Lost 1.88% to $1.2340 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2340 dollars per British pound (0.8104 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 1.88% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight weeks
--Down 5.51% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Down five of the past six weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 2.33% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020
--Off 17.04% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 29, 2020
--Off 13.18% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Down 11.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.78% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-06-22 1738ET