Sterling Lost 1.88% to $1.2340 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2340 dollars per British pound (0.8104 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 1.88% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 5.51% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 2.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, March 19, 2020

--Off 17.04% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 29, 2020

--Off 13.18% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Down 11.74% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.78% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1738ET