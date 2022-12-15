Advanced search
Sterling Lost 1.98% to $1.2179 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 05:35pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2179 dollars per British pound (0.8211 British pound per dollar)


--Today the British pound lost 1.98% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 18.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Off 11.13% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.95% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 8.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.00% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.97% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.38% 0.54959 Delayed Quote.3.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.91% 1.21783 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 1.12% 0.60094 Delayed Quote.2.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.81% 0.73186 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.47% 0.87217 Delayed Quote.2.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.45% 1.06266 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 1.58% 0.009909 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.38% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.76% 0.63381 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 1.95% 0.820951 Delayed Quote.9.51%
HOT NEWS