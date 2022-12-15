Sterling Lost 1.98% to $1.2179 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2179 dollars per British pound (0.8211 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 1.98% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Snaps a six session winning streak
--Off 18.12% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
--Off 11.13% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 13.95% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 8.59% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.00% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.97% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
