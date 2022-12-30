Advanced search
Sterling Lost 10.57% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 05:48pm EST
British pound/dollar: 1.2098 dollars per British pound (0.8266 British pound per dollar)


--This year the British pound lost 10.57% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-year percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

--Down for two straight years

--Down 11.47% over the last two years

--Largest two-year percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

--This quarter the British pound gained 8.33% vs. dollar

--Largest one-quarter percentage gain since Tuesday, June 30, 2009

--Snaps a three-quarter losing streak

--This month the British pound gained 0.33% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight months

--Up 8.33% over the last three months

--Largest three-month percentage gain since Friday, July 31, 2009

--This week the British pound gained 0.39% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.36% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.64% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 18.66% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 11.72% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 13.19% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.57% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.19% from its 2022 low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1747ET

