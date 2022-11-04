Sterling Lost 2.07% to $1.1377 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1377 dollars per British pound (0.8790 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 2.07% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Snaps a three-week winning streak
--Today the British pound gained 1.95% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 23.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 16.98% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept 26, 2022
--Down 15.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.90% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-04-22 1739ET