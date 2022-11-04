Advanced search
Sterling Lost 2.07% to $1.1377 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1377 dollars per British pound (0.8790 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 2.07% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today the British pound gained 1.95% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 23.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.98% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept 26, 2022

--Down 15.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.90% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.99% 0.5683 Delayed Quote.3.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.82% 1.13724 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.13% 0.652239 Delayed Quote.9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.89% 0.7413 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.32% 0.87544 Delayed Quote.2.60%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 2.15% 0.99581 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.06% 0.010725 Delayed Quote.6.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.87% 0.0122 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 2.79% 0.59281 Delayed Quote.-14.97%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.77% 0.879322 Delayed Quote.18.85%
