Sterling Lost 2.07% to $1.1377 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1377 dollars per British pound (0.8790 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 2.07% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today the British pound gained 1.95% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 23.51% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 16.98% from its 52-week high of 1.3704 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 6.45% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept 26, 2022

--Down 15.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 15.90% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

