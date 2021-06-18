Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling Lost 2.15% to $1.3803 -- Data Talk

06/18/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

British pound/dollar: 1.3803 dollars per British pound (0.7245 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 2.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 2.73% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Today the British pound lost 0.88% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.16% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Friday, April 9, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 7.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 15, 2021

--Off 2.88% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 12.23% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 11.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.01% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pLargest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
RE
05:55pExxon, union try new approach to resolve increasingly bitter dispute
RE
05:39pFitch raises UK outlook on economic resilience to pandemic shock
RE
05:36pUtilities Down Sharply On Treasury Yield Increase Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 2.04% to $1.1864 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 2.15% to $1.3803 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Down Amid Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTech Down On Rotation Out Of Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:25pFinancials Down As Volatility Washes Through Global Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
4Fed update weighs down Wall Street, adds fuel to the dollar
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS