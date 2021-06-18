Sterling Lost 2.15% to $1.3803 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3803 dollars per British pound (0.7245 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 2.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 2.73% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Today the British pound lost 0.88% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 2.16% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Friday, April 9, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 7.20% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, April 15, 2021

--Off 2.88% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 12.23% from its 52-week low of 1.2299 hit Monday, June 29, 2020

--Rose 11.78% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.88% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is up 1.01% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

