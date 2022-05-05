Sterling Lost 2.18% to $1.2359 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2359 dollars per British pound (0.8091 British pound per dollar)
--Today the British pound lost 2.18% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2020
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 16.91% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, June 29, 2020
--Off 13.04% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Down 11.04% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 8.64% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-05-22 1736ET