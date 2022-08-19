Log in
Sterling Lost 2.53% to $1.1831 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1831 dollars per British pound (0.8452 British pound per dollar)


--This week the British pound lost 2.53% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today the British pound lost 0.84% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 2.21% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Off 20.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 14.63% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.87% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.54% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.26% 0.5806 Delayed Quote.7.31%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.87% 1.1827 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.51% 0.650648 Delayed Quote.9.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.7691 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.33% 0.84836 Delayed Quote.0.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.54% 1.0034 Delayed Quote.-11.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.65% 0.010581 Delayed Quote.5.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012514 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.16% 0.617 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.88% 0.845523 Delayed Quote.12.33%
