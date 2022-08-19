Sterling Lost 2.53% to $1.1831 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1831 dollars per British pound (0.8452 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 2.53% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today the British pound lost 0.84% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 2.21% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Down six of the past seven sessions
--Off 20.46% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 14.63% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
--Up 0.05% from its 52-week low of 1.1825 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 13.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.87% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 12.54% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-19-22 1736ET