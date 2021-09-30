Log in
Sterling Lost 2.58% to $1.3474 -- Data Talk

09/30/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3474 dollars per British pound (0.7422 British pound per dollar)

--This quarter the British pound lost 2.58% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2020

--Snaps a four quarter winning streak

--This month the British pound lost 2.05% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Down for two straight months

--Down 3.07% over the last two months

--Largest two month percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Down three of the past four months

--Today the British pound gained 0.34% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 9.41% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 5.20% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 4.66% from its 52-week low of 1.2874 hit Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

--Rose 4.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 1.40% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1736ET

