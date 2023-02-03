Sterling Lost 2.74% to $1.2056 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2056 dollars per British pound (0.8295 British pound per dollar)

--This week the British pound lost 2.74% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a three-week winning streak

--Today the British pound lost 1.37% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 2.55% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 18.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 11.45% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 12.80% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 10.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1737ET