Sterling Lost 2.74% to $1.2056 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2056 dollars per British pound (0.8295 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 2.74% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Snaps a three-week winning streak
--Today the British pound lost 1.37% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 2.55% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Down five of the past six sessions
--Off 18.95% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 11.45% from its 52-week high of 1.3615 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
--Up 12.80% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 10.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 0.35% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-03-23 1737ET