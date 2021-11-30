Sterling Lost 2.84% to $1.3301 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3301 dollars per British pound (0.7518 British pound per dollar)
--This month the British pound lost 2.84% vs. the dollar
--Largest one month percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
--Down three of the past four months
--Today the British pound lost 0.10% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.28% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
--Down seven of the past eight sessions
--Off 10.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
--Off 6.42% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.56% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
--Down 0.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.66% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-30-21 1739ET