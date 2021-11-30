Sterling Lost 2.84% to $1.3301 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3301 dollars per British pound (0.7518 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound lost 2.84% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

--Down three of the past four months

--Today the British pound lost 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.28% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 10.58% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Off 6.42% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.56% from its 52-week low of 1.3227 hit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020

--Down 0.89% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.66% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-21 1739ET