Sterling Lost 2.85% to $1.3143 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3143 dollars per British pound (0.7609 British pound per dollar)

--This quarter the British pound lost 2.85% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2020

--Down two of the past three quarters

--This month the British pound lost 2.03% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down for three straight months

--Down 2.85% over the last three months

--Largest three month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down six of the past eight months

--Today the British pound gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.39% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Off 11.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.53% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.85% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-31-22 1756ET