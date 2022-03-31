Sterling Lost 2.85% to $1.3143 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.3143 dollars per British pound (0.7609 British pound per dollar)
--This quarter the British pound lost 2.85% vs. dollar
--Largest one quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2020
--Down two of the past three quarters
--This month the British pound lost 2.03% vs. the dollar
--Largest one month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Down for three straight months
--Down 2.85% over the last three months
--Largest three month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Down six of the past eight months
--Today the British pound gained 0.06% vs. the dollar
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 0.39% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022
--Off 11.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 7.53% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022
--Down 5.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.85% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
