Sterling Lost 2.85% to $1.3143 -- Data Talk

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.3143 dollars per British pound (0.7609 British pound per dollar)


--This quarter the British pound lost 2.85% vs. dollar

--Largest one quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2020

--Down two of the past three quarters

--This month the British pound lost 2.03% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down for three straight months

--Down 2.85% over the last three months

--Largest three month percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Down six of the past eight months

--Today the British pound gained 0.06% vs. the dollar

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.39% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Off 11.64% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 7.53% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 1.09% from its 52-week low of 1.3001 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Down 5.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 2.85% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1756ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.26% 0.56948 Delayed Quote.7.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.31423 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.19% 0.608632 Delayed Quote.4.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7991 Delayed Quote.1.10%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.89% 0.84196 Delayed Quote.0.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.83% 1.10669 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.22% 0.010021 Delayed Quote.1.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.01317 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.52% 0.69331 Delayed Quote.1.52%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.04% 0.76096 Delayed Quote.3.31%
