Sterling Lost 4.31% to $1.2576 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2576 dollars per British pound (0.7952 British pound per dollar)
--This month the British pound lost 4.31% vs. the dollar
--Largest one month percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2016
--Down for four straight months
--Down 7.04% over the last four months
--Largest four month percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2016
--Longest losing streak since Aug. 2018 when the market fell for five straight months
--Down seven of the past nine months
--This week the British pound lost 2.04% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 3.71% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today the British pound gained 0.95% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021
--Snaps a six session losing streak
--Off 15.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Off 11.52% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021
--Up 0.95% from its 52-week low of 1.2458 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Down 8.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.04% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
04-29-22 1747ET