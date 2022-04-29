Sterling Lost 4.31% to $1.2576 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.2576 dollars per British pound (0.7952 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound lost 4.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one month percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2016

--Down for four straight months

--Down 7.04% over the last four months

--Largest four month percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2016

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 2018 when the market fell for five straight months

--Down seven of the past nine months

--This week the British pound lost 2.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 3.71% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today the British pound gained 0.95% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 15.45% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 11.52% from its 52-week high of 1.4213 hit Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up 0.95% from its 52-week low of 1.2458 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 8.98% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 7.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1747ET