Sterling Lost 4.59% to $1.1621 -- Data Talk

08/31/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1621 dollars per British pound (0.8605 British pound per dollar)


--This month the British pound lost 4.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2016

--Down six of the past eight months

--Today the British pound lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 1.81% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 21.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 16.14% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 15.61% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.10% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.14% 0.58864 Delayed Quote.9.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.41% 1.16097 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.655583 Delayed Quote.12.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.45% 0.7605 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.67% 0.86551 Delayed Quote.1.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.25% 1.0048 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.57% 0.010832 Delayed Quote.7.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.19% 0.012575 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.6115 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.43% 0.861378 Delayed Quote.15.43%
HOT NEWS