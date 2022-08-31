Sterling Lost 4.59% to $1.1621 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1621 dollars per British pound (0.8605 British pound per dollar)

--This month the British pound lost 4.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 31, 2016

--Down six of the past eight months

--Today the British pound lost 0.29% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 1.81% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 21.87% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Off 16.14% from its 52-week high of 1.3858 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Down 15.61% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 14.10% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1740ET