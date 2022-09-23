Sterling Lost 5.02% to $1.0850 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.0850 dollars per British pound (0.9217 British pound per dollar)
--This week the British pound lost 5.02% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 6.37% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Down five of the past six weeks
--Today the British pound lost 3.59% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, March 18, 2020
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 5.12% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Down six of the past seven sessions
--Off 27.05% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--A new 52-week low
--Off 21.52% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Down 20.66% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 6.63% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 19.80% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-23-22 1741ET