News: Latest News
Sterling Lost 7.34% to $1.2178 -- Data Talk

06/30/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.2178 dollars per British pound (0.8212 British pound per dollar)


--This quarter the British pound lost 7.34% vs. dollar

--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2008

--Down for two straight quarters

--Down 9.98% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2009

--Down three of the past four quarters

--This month the British pound lost 3.37% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-month percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down five of the past six months

--Today the British pound gained 0.47% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 18.13% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Off 12.77% from its 52-week high of 1.3961 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 1.49% from its 52-week low of 1.1999 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 11.51% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 9.98% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1740ET

