Sterling Lost 8.29% to $1.1168 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
British pound/dollar: 1.1168 dollars per British pound (0.8954 British pound per dollar)


--This quarter the British pound lost 8.29% vs. dollar

--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2008

--Down for three straight quarters

--Down 17.45% over the last three quarters

--Largest three-quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2009

--Down four of the past five quarters

--This month the British pound lost 3.90% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight months

--Down 8.31% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage decline since Friday, July 29, 2016

--Down seven of the past nine months

--This week the British pound gained 2.93% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today the British pound gained 0.40% vs. the dollar

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 4.49% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, March 30, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Off 24.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 19.22% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 4.49% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 17.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.45% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1739ET

