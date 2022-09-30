Sterling Lost 8.29% to $1.1168 -- Data Talk

British pound/dollar: 1.1168 dollars per British pound (0.8954 British pound per dollar)
--This quarter the British pound lost 8.29% vs. dollar
--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2008
--Down for three straight quarters
--Down 17.45% over the last three quarters
--Largest three-quarter percentage decline since Tuesday, March 31, 2009
--Down four of the past five quarters
--This month the British pound lost 3.90% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight months
--Down 8.31% over the last two months
--Largest two-month percentage decline since Friday, July 29, 2016
--Down seven of the past nine months
--This week the British pound gained 2.93% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage gain since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Snaps a two-week losing streak
--Today the British pound gained 0.40% vs. the dollar
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 4.49% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage gain since Monday, March 30, 2020
--Longest winning streak since Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions
--Off 24.92% since the pre-Brexit vote level of 1.49 on Thursday, June 23, 2016
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
--Off 19.22% from its 52-week high of 1.3825 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 4.49% from its 52-week low of 1.0688 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 17.55% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the British pound is down 17.45% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
