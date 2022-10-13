Sterling May Struggle to Recover Without Fiscal Policy Overhaul

0727 GMT - Sterling is unlikely to recover on a sustainable basis without the government backpedalling on its large debt-funded fiscal stimulus, Commerzbank says. U.K. business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg blaming sterling's recent collapse on the Bank of England being too slow to raise interest rates doesn't "provide much reason for optimism in this respect," Commerzbank currency analyst Thu Lan Nguyen says in a note. The same applies to remarks by Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng who sees it as the BOE's responsibility to address potential market turmoil after its emergency bond-buying program ends on Friday, she says. That "doesn't bode well for sterling," she says. GBP/USD falls 0.3% to 1.1064 and EUR/GBP rises 0.3% to 0.8762. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Hays 1Q Net Fees Rose on Growth in All Major Markets

Hays PLC said Thursday that its net fees grew 19% in the first quarter of the fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30.

---

Entain 3Q Net Gambling Revenue Rose; Backs Full-Year View

Entain PLC said Thursday that its net gambling revenue increased 2% in the third quarter, and it reaffirmed full-year earnings and revenue expectations.

---

easyJet Sees Narrowed FY 2022 Pretax Loss After Strong 4Q

easyJet PLC said Thursday that its headline pretax loss for the year ended Sept. 30 is expected to be between 170 million and 190 million pounds ($188.7 million-$210.9 million) after fourth-quarter revenue more-than doubled.

---

WANdisco Sees 2022 Bookings Ahead of Views as Commercial Momentum Accelerates

WANdisco PLC said Thursday that bookings for the third quarter reached a record high and that it expects bookings for the full year to be meaningfully ahead of market consensus.

---

Rank Group 1Q Net Gaming Revenue Rose; Expects Pressure on Consumer Spending

Rank Group PLC said Thursday that like-for-like net gaming revenue, or NGR, in the first quarter saw a small rise, though it expects further pressure on consumer spend this year.

---

Treatt to Report FY 2022 Revenue Rise on Growth Across Most Categories

Treatt PLC said Thursday that it expects to report a 13% rise in revenue for fiscal 2022 due to broad-based revenue growth across most categories, and that tea sales declined in the period.

---

Zotefoams 3Q Sales Rose; Sees 2022 Revenue, Adjusted Profit Increase

Zotefoams PLC said Thursday that sales for the third quarter reached a record high, and that it expects full-year 2022 revenue to rise around 24% on year, and to beat market profit views.

---

Smart Metering Systems CFO to Step Down

Smart Metering Systems PLC said Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Gavin Urwin will step down on Dec. 1 to take up another opportunity.

---

DiscoverIE 1H Sales Rose, Sees FY 2023 Earnings in Line With Views

DiscoverIE Group PLC said Thursday that sales for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose, and that it is on track to deliver full-year underlying earnings in line with the board's expectations, driven by a robust order book.

---

OnTheMarket 1H Pretax Profit Rose; Confident in Full-year Views

OnTheMarket PLC said Thursday that pretax profit rose for the first half of fiscal 2023, and said it was confident in meeting full-year revenue and adjusted operating profit expectations.

---

Norcros 1H Like-For-Like UK Revenue Fell But Overall 1H Revenue Rose

Norcros PLC said Thursday that like-for-like revenue in its U.K. business fell 3% in the first half of fiscal 2023 but was 14% higher than in 2019, and that revenue for the period rose on the back of a robust performance.

---

Oxford Instruments Sees Strong 1H Revenue, Adjusted Operating Profit Growth

Oxford Instruments PLC said Thursday that it expects to report strong revenue and adjusted operating profit growth for the first half of fiscal 2023, supported by a currency tailwind, and that it expects an improved performance in the second half.

---

Sabre Insurance Backs 2022 Views Amid Resilience Across Divisions

Sabre Insurance Group PLC said Thursday that it has reiterated the guidance for the full year, as the company focuses on margin over volumes to cover elevated levels of inflation.

---

Brooks Macdonald 1Q Funds Under Management Fell Slightly Due to Volatile Backdrop

Brooks Macdonald Group PLC on Thursday reported a fall in funds under management at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, driven by a further decline in global markets.

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 0343ET