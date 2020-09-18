|
Sterling : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020
09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT
Sterling Group Holdings Limited
美臻集團控股有限公司*
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1825)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 18 September 2020, a poll was conducted on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30 July 2020 (the "Notice") pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules and all the resolutions were duly passed.
Reference is made to the Notice and the circular of the Company dated 30 July 2020 (the "Circular") concerning, inter alia, the AGM of the Company which has been held on 18 September 2020. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.
RESULTS OF THE AGM
The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM of the Company held on 18 September 2020, a poll was conducted on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules and all the resolutions were duly passed.
The Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results are set out as follows:
|
|
|
Number of votes cast
|
|
|
Resolutions
|
(percentage of total number
|
Total number
|
|
of votes cast)
|
of votes cast
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
T o r e c e i v e a n d a d o p t t h e
|
572,000,000
|
0
|
572,000,000
|
|
audited financial statements and
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
the report of the directors and
|
|
|
|
|
independent auditor's report for
|
|
|
|
|
the year ended 31 March 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To re - appoint Messrs BDO
|
572,000,000
|
0
|
572,000,000
|
|
Limited as auditors of the
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
Company and to authorize the
|
|
|
|
|
board of directors to fix their
|
|
|
|
|
remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
A. To re-elect Ms. Wong Mei
|
572,000,000
|
0
|
572,000,000
|
|
Wai Alice as an executive
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B. To re - elect Mr . Siu Yik
|
572,000,000
|
0
|
572,000,000
|
|
M i n g a s a n e x e c u t i v e
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C. To re-elect Mr. Chung Sam
|
572,000,000
|
0
|
572,000,000
|
|
Kwok Wai as an executive
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
director.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To pass Resolution 4 of the
|
572,000,000
|
0
|
572,000,000
|
|
N o t i c e o f A n n u a l G e n e r a l
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
Meeting (the "Notice") - to
|
|
|
|
|
give a general mandate to the
|
|
|
|
|
directors to allot, issue and
|
|
|
|
|
deal with additional shares not
|
|
|
|
|
exceeding 20% of the aggregate
|
|
|
|
|
number of issued shares of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To pass Resolution 5 of the
|
572,000,000
|
0
|
572,000,000
|
|
Notice - to give a general
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
mandate to the directors to buy
|
|
|
|
|
back shares not exceeding 10%
|
|
|
|
|
of the aggregate number of
|
|
|
|
|
issued shares of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
To pass Resolution 6 of the
|
572,000,000
|
0
|
572,000,000
|
|
Notice - to add conditional
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
|
upon the passing of ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
resolutions 4 & 5 above, the
|
|
|
|
|
number of issued shares bought-
|
|
|
|
|
back to the general mandate
|
|
|
|
|
given to the directors to allot
|
|
|
|
|
additional shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions 1 to 6, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 800,000,000 Shares. There was no Share entitling the Shareholder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
There was no Share requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholder has indicated in the Circular that he/she intends to abstain from voting on or vote against any of the resolutions at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Sterling Group Holdings Limited
美臻集團控股有限公司*
Choi Siu Wai, William
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Wong Mei Wai Alice, Mr. Siu Yik Ming and Mr. Chung Sam Kwok Wai are the executive Directors, Mr. Choi Siu Wai William is the non- executive Director and Chairman, and Mr. Chan Kee Huen Michael, Mr. Cheng King Hoi Andrew and Mr. Ko Ming Tung Edward are the independent non-executive Directors.
* For identification purposes only
|
|