Sterling : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited

美臻集團控股有限公司*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1825)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 18 September 2020, a poll was conducted on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 30 July 2020 (the "Notice") pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules and all the resolutions were duly passed.

Reference is made to the Notice and the circular of the Company dated 30 July 2020 (the "Circular") concerning, inter alia, the AGM of the Company which has been held on 18 September 2020. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM of the Company held on 18 September 2020, a poll was conducted on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules and all the resolutions were duly passed.

The Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results are set out as follows:

Number of votes cast

Resolutions

(percentage of total number

Total number

of votes cast)

of votes cast

For

Against

1.

T o r e c e i v e a n d a d o p t t h e

572,000,000

0

572,000,000

audited financial statements and

(100%)

(0%)

the report of the directors and

independent auditor's report for

the year ended 31 March 2020.

2.

To re - appoint Messrs BDO

572,000,000

0

572,000,000

Limited as auditors of the

(100%)

(0%)

Company and to authorize the

board of directors to fix their

remuneration.

3.

A. To re-elect Ms. Wong Mei

572,000,000

0

572,000,000

Wai Alice as an executive

(100%)

(0%)

director.

B. To re - elect Mr . Siu Yik

572,000,000

0

572,000,000

M i n g a s a n e x e c u t i v e

(100%)

(0%)

director.

C. To re-elect Mr. Chung Sam

572,000,000

0

572,000,000

Kwok Wai as an executive

(100%)

(0%)

director.

4.

To pass Resolution 4 of the

572,000,000

0

572,000,000

N o t i c e o f A n n u a l G e n e r a l

(100%)

(0%)

Meeting (the "Notice") - to

give a general mandate to the

directors to allot, issue and

deal with additional shares not

exceeding 20% of the aggregate

number of issued shares of the

Company.

5.

To pass Resolution 5 of the

572,000,000

0

572,000,000

Notice - to give a general

(100%)

(0%)

mandate to the directors to buy

back shares not exceeding 10%

of the aggregate number of

issued shares of the Company.

6.

To pass Resolution 6 of the

572,000,000

0

572,000,000

Notice - to add conditional

(100%)

(0%)

upon the passing of ordinary

resolutions 4 & 5 above, the

number of issued shares bought-

back to the general mandate

given to the directors to allot

additional shares.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions 1 to 6, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM was 800,000,000 Shares. There was no Share entitling the Shareholder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

There was no Share requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholder has indicated in the Circular that he/she intends to abstain from voting on or vote against any of the resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Sterling Group Holdings Limited

美臻集團控股有限公司*

Choi Siu Wai, William

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Wong Mei Wai Alice, Mr. Siu Yik Ming and Mr. Chung Sam Kwok Wai are the executive Directors, Mr. Choi Siu Wai William is the non- executive Director and Chairman, and Mr. Chan Kee Huen Michael, Mr. Cheng King Hoi Andrew and Mr. Ko Ming Tung Edward are the independent non-executive Directors.

*  For identification purposes only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sterling Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:44:08 UTC
