Sterling Rises After UK Unemployment Data

Sterling Rises After UK Labor Market Data

0702 GMT - Sterling rises after data showed the U.K. unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since 1974 and wage growth accelerated in the three months to July. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in the May-July period from 3.8% in the previous quarter while average earnings, excluding bonuses, rose 5.2%. Analysts polled by the WSJ expected a jobless rate of 3.9% and wage growth of 5.1%. The data will increase pressure on the Bank of England to deliver another 50 basis-point interest-rate rise at its September 22 meeting, Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory writes. GBP/USD rises to a two-week high of 1.1729 after the data, from 1.1687 beforehand. EUR/GBP falls to 0.8657 from 0.8675. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Ocado Group Warns of Lower FY 2022 Sales as Inflation Hits Consumers

Ocado Group PLC said Tuesday that revenue increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, but that it expects to see a decline in full-year sales as inflation hits consumers' spending ability.

---

Aveva Close to GBP30/Share Takeover by Schneider Electric, Sky Reports

Aveva Group PLC is close to agreeing to a 30 pound ($35.05) a share takeover by French energy management and automation group Schneider Electric SE, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

---

Fresnillo Completes Construction for Juanicipio Grid Tie In; Sees Operations Starting End of October

Fresnillo PLC said Tuesday that all construction activities related to final tie-in to the electrical grid for Juanicipio in Mexico have been completed and that it expects the start of operations by the end of October.

---

Abrdn Sells GBP262 Mln Shareholding in HDFC Life

Abrdn PLC said Tuesday that it has sold 43 million shares in HDFC Life Insurance Co. for 262 million pounds ($306.1 million), with the proceeds to be used for further strengthen its capital resources, support investment and to continue to return capital in excess.

---

Team17 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs; Revenue Rose

Team17 Group PLC said Tuesday that its first-half pretax profit fell 20% on higher administration costs and sales, though revenue and adjusted earnings rose.

---

Trustpilot 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed, Revenue Rose on Good Foreign-Exchange Rates

Trustpilot AS said Tuesday that its first-half pretax loss narrowed and revenue rose on favorable foreign-exchange rates.

---

JTC 1H Pretax Profit Fell as Costs Increased

JTC PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for the first half of 2022 fell as costs increased as it worked to complete the integration of seven acquisitions made last year.

---

Property Franchise 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose; Backs 2022 Outlook

Property Franchise Group PLC said Tuesday that its first-half pretax profit and revenue rose on contributions from acquisitions, and that it is confident for the full-year.

---

Kape Technologies to Raise Up to $200 Mln to Fund Acquisitions

Kape Technologies PLC said Tuesday that it is planning to raise up to $200 million via an equity issue and will use the money toward acquisitions.

---

Mattioli Woods FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose, Increases Dividend

Mattioli Woods PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose, backed by recent acquisition contributions, and that it has increased its dividend payout as it continues to perform in line with views.

---

Fevertree 1H Operating Profit Fell on Higher Costs

Fevertree Drinks PLC reported on Tuesday a significant decline in operating profit for the first half of 2022 after booking higher energy and freight costs.

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-22 0318ET