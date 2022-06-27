Sterling Rises Even as Post-Brexit Tensions Flare

Sterling rises on improved market sentiment in the equity market despite the U.K. government's plans to rip up post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland, ING says. The U.K. risks a trade war with the EU as British MPs on Monday will debate the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, ING analysts say in a note. The news is likely priced in even though it will be unwelcome for sterling, they say. "Helping sterling, however, should be the better equity environment where sterling has recently taken on the characteristics of a growth currency with a decent correlation with equities." GBP/USD could rise to 1.2400 and EUR/GBP could fall to 0.8550, the analysts say. GBP/USD rises 0.3% to 1.2309. EUR/GBP is steady at 0.8601. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

UK CMA Accepts CVS Group Undertakings for The Vet Acquisition

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Monday that it has accepted undertakings from veterinary services provider CVS Group PLC for its acquisition of The Vet.

---

Hyve Sees Full Revenue Recovery as Demand for In-Person Events Returns

Hyve Group PLC said Monday that its third-quarter revenue for fiscal year 2022 demonstrated a full recovery on a pro forma basis, reflecting strong customer demand for in-person events.

---

PZ Cussons Sees FY 2022 Revenue Rising, Backs Profit Expectations on Growth

PZ Cussons PLC said Monday that it expects to report increased revenue for fiscal 2022, and backed its adjusted pretax profit expectations on continued growth.

---

Bluejay Mining Appoints Michael Hutchinson as Interim Chairman

Bluejay Mining PLC said Monday that it has appointed Michael Hutchinson as interim chairman.

---

Biffa FY 2022 Results to Be Delayed on Landfill Tax Enquiry Audit Procedures

Biffa PLC said Monday that the publication of its audited results for fiscal 2022 will be delayed, as it has requested additional time to complete the audit procedures related to its landfill tax enquiry.

---

Cake Box FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Revenue; FY 2023 Sales Strong

Cake Box Holdings PLC said Monday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose as revenue increased 51%, and that sales in fiscal 2023 have remained robust against a strong comparative period.

---

Digital 9 to Buy 48% Stake in Arqiva for GBP436 Mln

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC said Monday that it has agreed to buy a 48.02% stake in data, network and communications service provider Arqiva Ltd. for 436 million pounds ($535.1 million), and will raise equity to fund the acquisition.

---

Keller Secures Saudi Arabia Contract; Performance Is Meeting Expectations

Keller Group PLC said Monday that it has secured a new contract in Saudi Arabia, and that its performance in the first half of the year was in line with expectations, backing its full-year expectations.

---

Powerhouse Energy Appoints Keith Riley as Interim Chairman

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC said Monday that it has appointed Keith Riley as interim chairman with immediate effect.

---

Caspian Sunrise 2021 Pretax Loss Widened on Impairments

Caspian Sunrise PLC said Monday that its 2021 pretax loss widened, despite an increase in revenue, due to impairments, and raised material uncertainty doubts over its ability to continue as a going concern.

---

Eco Atlantic to Buy 6% Stake in South Africa License, Raise $12.3 Mln via Equity Issue

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. said Monday that it has agreed to acquire an additional 6.25% interest in the Block 3B/4B offshore South Africa for $10 million, and launched a $12.3 million equity issue at a premium to the current share price.

---

Taylor Maritime Investments to Sell Vessel for $17.2 Mln

Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd. said Monday it will sell a vessel for $17.2 million, and that it has covered 53% of the remaining fleet days for fiscal 2023.

---

Tavistock Investments to Report 14% Rise in FY 2022 Revenue

Tavistock Investments PLC said Monday that it will report a 14% on year rise in revenue for fiscal 2022, and that it was well positioned to achieve its strategic objectives.

---

Begbies Traynor Buys Budworth Hardcastle for Up to GBP2.4 Mln

Begbies Traynor Group PLC said Monday that it has bought chartered surveying company Budworth Hardcastle Ltd. for up to 2.4 million pounds ($2.95 million) as part of its strategy to increase scale and quality.

---

Arrow Exploration Shares Up on Positive Test Results for Colombia Oil Well

Shares in Arrow Exploration Corp. rose Monday morning after it reported better-than-expected test results for the Rio Cravo Sur-1 oil well in Colombia.

---

Judges Scientific Buys Remaining 12% of Bordeaux Acquisition for GBP2.1 Mln

Judges Scientific PLC said Monday that it has bought the remaining 12% interest in its majority-owned subsidiary Bordeaux Acquisition Ltd. for 2.1 million pounds ($2.6 million).

Market Talk:

RBC Advises Selling Pound Versus Swedish Krona Due to Month-End Fund Flows

0819 GMT - RBC Capital Markets advises selling the U.K. pound against the Swedish krona as its trade of the week, as month-end flows should favor both sides of this trade, chief currency strategist Adam Cole says in a research note. RBC targets a fall in GBP/SEK to 12.150, with a stop at 12.520, compared with 12.3928 currently. For sterling, U.K. institutions are likely to reduce their short dollar positions as the recent fall in U.S. equities leaves them overhedged on their holdings, Cole says. For the krona, oversears holders of Swedish equities and foreign investors will have SEK to buy due to this month's falls in the OMX index. RBC opened the GBP/SEK position at 12.406. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

