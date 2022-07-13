Sterling Rises as UK Economy Unexpectedly Rebounds

0735 GMT - Sterling rises against the euro to its highest in seven weeks after data showed U.K. gross domestic product increased 0.5% in May from the previous month, confounding expectations in a WSJ poll that the economy would stagnate. The data was "very good relative to expectations and recent trends," says Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors in a note. "Sterling should get a welcome boost and some confidence might be restored in the eyes of international investors given the issues in the U.K. at present." EUR/GBP falls 0.3% to 0.8415, according to FactSet. GBP/USD trades at 1.1914, up from 1.1896 before the data were released. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Tullow Oil Backs Production, Free Cash Flow Guidance

Tullow Oil PLC on Wednesday reiterated production and free cash flow guidance for 2022.

---

Eurocell Says 1H Sales Grew on Price Increases

Eurocell PLC said Wednesday that performance for the first half has been positive across its businesses and that sales growth is being mainly driven by higher prices.

---

Serica Says Kistos Merger Offer Undervalues Company, Weakens Balance Sheet

Serica Energy PLC warned on Wednesday that the offer from Kistos PLC to merge both companies materially undervalues Serica and would leave the combined group with a weakened balance sheet.

---

PageGroup's 2Q Gross Profit Rose; 2022 Operating Profit in Line With Views

PageGroup PLC said Wednesday that gross profit in the second quarter rose 26%, and that it expects operating profit for the year to be in line with company-compiled consensus of 205 million pounds ($243.7 million).

---

J.D. Wetherspoon Warns of Greater Losses for FY 2022 on Larger Investments

J.D. Wetherspoon PLC said Wednesday that losses for fiscal 2022 will be greater than expected at around 30 million pounds ($35.7 million), after making large investments in labor, repairs and marketing.

---

Gresham House Sees 2022 Performance at Least in Line With Market Views

Gresham House PLC said Wednesday that it expects adjusted operating profit and margin for the first half and full-year 2022 to be at least in line with market expectations.

---

Clarkson Sees 2022 Materially Ahead of Views, 1H Adj Pretax Profit Up

Clarkson PLC said Wednesday that performance in the first half of the year has been robust, and that it expects full-year results to be materially ahead of its previous expectations.

---

Solid State Raises More Than Expected via Discounted Placing

Solid State PLC said Wednesday that it has conditionally raised more money than expected after issuing 2.6 million new shares at a discounted price.

---

Inland Homes Increases Buyback Program by GBP1 Mln

Inland Homes PLC said Wednesday that it is increasing its share buyback program by an additional 1 million pounds ($1.2 million).

---

Mission Group Says 1H Revenue, Headline Operating Profit Rose

Mission Group PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report a rise in revenue and headline operating profit for the first half of 2022, and that its performance in the period has been in line with the board's expectations.

---

Ilika FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened Amid Higher Costs

Ilika PLC said on Wednesday that pretax loss for fiscal 2022 has widened after it booked higher costs, while turnover fell sharply.

---

GetBusy 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed; Expects 2022 Revenue to Beat Views

GetBusy PLC reported on Wednesday a narrowed pretax loss for the first half of 2022 and higher annual recurring revenue, and said that it now expects to close the year with higher revenue than forecast.

---

Loungers Swung to FY 2022 Pretax Profit; Confident About Outlook

Loungers PLC on Wednesday reported it swung to a pretax profit for fiscal 2022, saying it achieved a record year of financial and operational progress and is confident about its outlook.

---

Town Centre Securities Says YourParkingSpace in Advanced Sale Talks

Town Centre Securities PLC said Wednesday that YourParkingSpace Ltd., in which it holds an equity investment, is in advanced talks for its sale.

---

Aeorema Communications Sees FY 2022 Record Performance, Shares Rise

Shares in Aeorema Communications PLC rose Wednesday after the company said that it expects to report a swing to a pretax profit in fiscal 2022, driven by a record performance ahead of board expectations.

---

Distil Says 1Q Revenue Fell Due to UK Business Remodeling; Shares Fall

Shares in Distil PLC fell Wednesday after the company said revenue and volumes fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to the one-off effect of its U.K. business remodeling.

---

CMO Group Warns on Margins; Shares Plunge

Shares in CMO Group PLC dropped Wednesday in early trading after it warned of slower growth in the short term as a result of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 0352ET