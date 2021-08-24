Sterling Trading Tech Releases A New Risk & Margin Product: A Custom House Policy Builder

Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in technology solutions for real-time risk management and margin calculations for equities, equity options, futures, and options on futures released a custom house policy builder in the Sterling Risk & Margin product line. This new application provides advanced analytics as RaaS (Risk-as-a-Service) utilizing sophisticated quantitative and big data techniques.

The new custom house policy builder functionality allows users to construct and manage their own risk or margin policy using any combination of risk measures, including multiple price and volatility scenarios, an OCC TIMS estimate with various addons and VaR (Value at Risk). This functionality replaces the need for hard-coded policies and allows users to create, edit and manage multiple policies from the feature-rich builder as well as Sterling’s extensive API library.

“Clients often need to adjust their custom house policies. We saw a need in the marketplace for them to be able to self-manage them when required versus having to request a scope of work and development request to implement the requested changes,” states STT Managing Director of Business Development, Andrew Actman. “We’re thrilled to be the first in the industry to build this, it will cut significant time and costs for firms.”

Additional risk addons include concentration, liquidity, market cap and stock price-based adjustments. The custom house policy functionality can also be utilized for ad-hoc custom risk metrics to assess risk and margin impacts in volatile markets along with exchange standard methodologies.

“This is a highly sophisticated piece of technology that offers flexible functionality allowing the inclusion and combination of almost any risk factor or offsetting logic,” states Ravi Jain, STT Director of Risk & Derivatives. “This application allows firms to quickly update their risk policies.”

The Sterling Risk & Margin product line continues to evolve its offering with plans to expand its cloud-based risk and margin system to include global markets include full global market access for Risk.

As one of the leading providers of equity and equity options trading solutions, STT offers trading platforms, OMS and infrastructure solutions, and risk and margin tools. Its professional and retail trading platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures, and digital assets. Platforms and products can be white labeled to enhance our clients’ brand identity.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005586/en/