Sterling Trading Tech : Expands Risk & Margin System to Global Markets

05/20/2021 | 09:51am EDT
Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in technology solutions for real-time risk management and margin solutions for equities, equity options, futures, and options on futures will expand its cloud-based risk and margin system to include global markets in Q4 of this year.

The Sterling Risk & Margin System (SRM) provides advanced analytics as a RaaS (Risk-as-a-Service) solution utilizing sophisticated quantitative and big data techniques to manage risk in real-time. The SRM calculates the Portfolio margin and Risk-based haircuts for each account, with the capability to add and handle firm-specific house rules. The SRM’s flexible, cloud-based technology allows access to risk calculations via its browser-based risk monitor or using its API.

“Real-time risk for global markets is a natural evolution of STT’s products,” states STT’s CEO, Farid Naib. “Our intent is to introduce our market leading products to the global community.”

The new SRM will give global prime brokers, asset managers, and traders that ability to see risk analysis and capital requirements intraday based on current positions and current market data for portfolios that include equity and equity options from any market in the world.

“We are excited to be the first vendor to offer real-time risk and margin solution for many of these markets,” states STT Managing Director of Business Development, Andrew Actman. “Offering firms who trade international markets the ability to monitor and analyze thousands of portfolios in real-time will help them improve their risk management capabilities.” Ravi Jain, STT Director of Risk & Derivatives adds, “In today’s markets with higher equity volatility, overnight or T+1 risk analysis does not cut it anymore.”

In addition to all of the features the system currently offers for the US markets, the international expansion will include full global market access for Risk including either real-time or delayed market data and fully configurable house margin policy. Asset classes covered for the initial rollout will include: Equities and ETF, ETN, Equity Options, Equity Futures, Futures on Indices, Options on Futures, Equity Index and Equity Swaps.

As one of the leading providers of equity and equity options trading solutions, STT offers trading platforms, OMS and infrastructure solutions, and risk and margin tools. Its professional and retail trading platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures, and digital assets. Platforms and products can be white labeled to enhance our clients’ brand identity.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.,


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS