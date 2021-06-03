Sterling Trading Tech : Names Antonio Manuel Abad OMS & Infrastructure Product Manager

Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in trading technology solutions for equities, equity options, futures, and digital asset trading, is pleased to announce the appointment of Antonio Manuel Abad as the OMS & Infrastructure Product Manager. Mr. Abad is a seasoned financial technology executive with broad technical expertise in the full stack of technologies and infrastructure actively driving the modern trading environment specializing in high-performance computing and cloud-based architectures.

Mr. Abad’s experience includes work at a variety of firms including Lime Brokerage, Engineers Gate LP, Arxis Capital Group, and Bloomberg LP. Mr. Abad served as a trading platform architect and in lead engineer roles where he designed and supervised the development and operation of automated trading technologies.

Mr. Abad has extensive experience in advanced development projects using state of the art languages and tools as well as relevant experience in OMS development. He will be responsible for heading the expansion of the Sterling OMS offering from enhancements to new functionalities for streamlining trading operations.

Mr. Abad is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Masters of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics, a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelors of Aerospace Engineering and holds Series 7, 24, and 57 licenses.

“We are thrilled to welcome Antonio to the Sterling team given his proven track record in the industry and his exceptionally strong technical expertise,” states Jim Nevotti, President of Sterling Trading Tech. “Sterling is committed to bringing the next generation of order management technology to our clients.”

The new Sterling OMS offering will consolidate existing functionality and include an advanced web-based admin console with the ability to set pre-trade risk controls, provide the ability to manage and interact with order flow and positions in real-time, in addition to full compliance reporting for CAT, OATS and trade reporting with a diverse array of execution destinations.

As one of the leading providers of equity and equity options trading solutions, STT offers trading platforms, OMS and infrastructure solutions, and risk and margin tools. Its professional and retail trading platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures, and digital assets. Platforms and products can be white labeled to enhance our clients’ brand identity.

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

