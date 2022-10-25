Sterling at 6-week high as Sunak becomes PM, while dollar sags

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sterling rallied to a
six-week high on Tuesday on improved risk sentiment as Rishi
Sunak became Britain's prime minister, while the dollar fell to
a three-week low as weakening U.S. economic data cooled
expectations on the pace of future U.S. rate hikes.
The potential for foreign exchange volatility is elevated
this week, with central banks in the euro zone and Canada
expected to hike rates by 75 basis points, and the Bank of Japan
set to maintain ultra-low interest rates to support its fragile
economy.
Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two
months on Tuesday, tasked with tackling a mounting economic
crisis and a warring political party.
Sterling surged to its strongest level since Sept.
15, and was last up 1.66% at $1.147, but currency strategists
expect the pound's climb to be short-lived.
"Beyond a brief honeymoon phase rally, I think the daunting
road ahead for the UK economy is likely to cap sterling gains,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera.
The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker amid signs that Federal
Reserve rate hikes are slowing the world's biggest economy. The
greenback slid into negative territory after data showed that
U.S. home prices sank in August as surging mortgage rates sapped
demand.
"U.S. economic data is deteriorating and that is helping
push down Treasury yields," said Edward Moya, senior market
analyst at Oanda. "If the data keeps on getting uglier, the
December FOMC meeting debate might not be between a half point
increase and 75 basis point hike, but with a quarter point rise
and 50 basis-point boost."
The Fed is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points
for a fourth-straight time at its Nov. 1-2 meeting.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major peers, was down 0.822% at 110.94 at 3:10 p.m.
EDT (1910 GMT).
The euro strengthened to a 20-day high ahead of
Thursday's ECB meeting, where a three-quarter point hike is
expected by the central bank as it seeks to rein in red-hot
inflation.
The common currency was last up 0.87% at 0.99595.
"Warm weather is fueling (relative) optimism about the
energy crisis, even if Germany’s IFO data is deep into
recessionary territory," said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at
Societe General.
The Ifo Institute for Economic Research said Germany is
heading into recession, forecasting that Europe's biggest
economy will contract by 0.6% in the fourth quarter.
YEN AND YUAN
The yen firmed against the dollar after suspected Bank of
Japan (BOJ) intervention on Friday and Monday.
A retreat this week in long-term Treasury yields also helped
support the Japanese currency. However, the policy background
for yen weakness is likely to be put into stark relief in coming
days, with the BOJ expected to stick to monetary stimulus on
Friday.
At 147.96 yen, the dollar was down from a 32-year high
against the Japanese currency of 151.94 on Friday, which
appeared to trigger successive bouts of BOJ intervention.
Japan's Ministry of Finance declined to comment on whether
it had ordered interventions in recent days, though it did
confirm action in September, which was the first yen-buying
foray by Japanese authorities since 1998.
China's currency, meanwhile, extended the weakness seen
since Chinese leader Xi Jinping's choice of leadership team at
the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress raised fears that
growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.
The onshore yuan slid to its lowest in nearly 15
years on Tuesday after the central bank set the lowest mid-point
since 2008. The offshore yuan dipped to a record low of
7.375 against the dollar.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Joice Alves in
London; Editing by David Goodman, Bernadette Baum and Nick
Zieminski)