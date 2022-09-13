Advanced search
Sterling creeps higher despite downbeat data as dollar wavers

09/13/2022 | 10:26am BST
FILE PHOTO: Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling tiptoed up on Tuesday as the dollar softened ahead of U.S. data that could show inflation beginning to peak, paving the way for less aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar's hesitancy gave some respite to the pound, which has been battered in recent months by a drumbeat of bad news about Britain's faltering economy, persistent inflation and mounting energy crisis.

Data on Monday showed Britain's economy growing even less than expected in July, as the sharp increase in energy prices curbed demand.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has sought to get a grip on the problem immediately by announcing a cap on domestic energy tariffs, albeit at a cost of adding 100 billion pounds ($117.21 billion) or more to Britain's already stretched public finances.

British employment data due later on Tuesday could be overshadowed in the impact on the pound against the dollar of U.S. inflation figures due at 1230 GMT, which will frame the Fed's policy meeting next week.

The pound rose 0.3% on Tuesday morning to reach $1.1725, above its recent nadir of $1.14 hit last week.

Sterling meanwhile held steady at 86.6 pence per euro, having plunged briefly to its lowest level against the bloc's currency since 2021 on Monday as the euro benefited from hawkish European Central Bank commentary over the weekend.

($1 = 0.8532 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.07% 0.67991 Delayed Quote.6.47%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.02% 1.15304 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.19% 1.17109 Delayed Quote.-14.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.16% 0.759117 Delayed Quote.9.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.7704 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.01566 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.09% 0.012439 Delayed Quote.5.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.012636 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.61473 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.24% 0.984572 Delayed Quote.12.90%
