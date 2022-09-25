Sterling crumbles to record low, dollar soars on UK fiscal angst

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sterling tumbled to a record
trough on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on
speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch
Britain's finances to the limit.
The British pound's searing drop helped the safe-haven U.S.
dollar to a new two-decade peak against a basket of major peers.
Sterling slumped as much as 4.9% to an all-time
nadir of $1.0327, before stabilising around $1.05405, 2.9% below
the previous session's close.
It dropped 3.6% on Friday, when new finance minister Kwasi
Kwarteng unveiled historic tax cuts funded by the biggest
increase in borrowing since 1972.
"Sterling is getting absolutely hammered," said Chris
Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.
"Investors are searching out a response from the Bank of
England. They're saying this is not sustainable."
The euro also touched a fresh 20-year trough to the dollar
on simmering recession fears, as the energy crisis extends
toward winter amid an escalation in the Ukraine war. A weekend
election in Italy was also set to propel a right-wing alliance
to a clear majority in parliament.
The dollar built on its recovery against the yen following
the shock of last week's currency intervention by Japanese
authorities, as investors returned their focus to the contrast
between a hawkish Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan's
insistence on sticking to massive stimulus.
The dollar index - whose basket includes sterling,
the euro and the yen - reached 114.58 for the first time since
May 2002 before easing to 113.73, 0.52% higher than the end of
last week.
"The poor situation in the UK exacerbates support for the
USD, (which) can track higher again this week," Joseph Capurso,
head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, wrote in a report.
"If a sense of crisis about the world economy were to
emerge, the USD could jump significantly."
Europe's shared currency slid as low as $0.9528,
and last traded down 0.41% at $0.96545.
The dollar added 0.39% to 143.95 yen, continuing
its climb back toward Thursday's 24-year peak of 145.90. It
tumbled to 140.31 that same day after Japan conducted yen-buying
intervention for the first time since 1998.
On Monday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki
repeated that authorities stood ready to respond to speculative
moves in currency.
Elsewhere, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar
slipped to $0.6487, its lowest since May 2020 and was last
trading 0.22% weaker at $0.6516.
Fellow commodity currency the Canadian dollar
reached a fresh trough at C$1.3625 per greenback, its weakest
since July 2020.
China's offshore yuan slid to a new low of 7.1630
per dollar, its weakest since May 2020.
The People's Bank of China said on Monday it will reinstate
foreign exchange risk reserves for some forwards contracts, a
move that would make betting against the yuan more expensive in
order to slow the pace of recent depreciation.
