Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling eases amid resilient growth and surging prices

03/24/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Sterling drifted lower against the dollar on Thursday as data showing resilient British business activity in March failed to prop up the currency for which traders are now anticipating a slower pace of monetary tightening by the Bank of England.

By contrast, buoyant U.S. job data fueled speculation the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by half a percentage point at its next policy meeting in May, giving the greenback a boost.

At 1600 GMT, sterling was 0.16% lower against the dollar at $1.3186 and 0.22% down versus the euro at 83.47 pence after hitting a two-week high against the common currency on Wednesday..

Britain's private sector reported the steepest rise in prices charged by companies since at least 1999 while the S&P Global/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a gauge of economic growth, edged down just slightly to 59.7 from a historically high 59.9 in February.

Data showed a similar picture for the euro zone with business growth stronger than expected as prices rose at a record pace.

"I would be wary of buying into the better headline aggressively," commented Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC, noting that there were still a lot of uncertainties as to how inflation would cut into the disposable income of British consumers.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty and softened some of a looming payroll tax increase on Wednesday as he sought to alleviate a severe cost-of-living squeeze against the backdrop of slowing economic growth.

But with inflation set to hit a 40-year high of nearly 9% later this year, government forecasters said Britons faced the biggest hit to their living standards since records began in the late 1950s - even after Sunak's measures.

The Bank of England hiked its interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday but signaled a possible slower pace of tightening.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.16% 0.6822 Delayed Quote.5.93%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.19868 Delayed Quote.1.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.13% 1.3186 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.79732 Delayed Quote.0.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.10017 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.43% 0.011922 Delayed Quote.0.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.41% 0.013126 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.6953 Delayed Quote.1.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.6953 Delayed Quote.1.86%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 0.90895 Delayed Quote.3.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pBrookfield in early stages of considering possible offer for UK's HomeServe
RE
12:40pU.N. General Assembly again overwhelmingly isolates Russia over Ukraine
RE
12:38pOPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say
RE
12:36pWest united in support for Ukraine but EU split on Russian energy ban
RE
12:35pTotalEnergies, pressured on Russian gas assets, looks at North Sea, U.S
RE
12:35pU.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson edges closer to confirmation
RE
12:31pGLOBAL DIESEL SHORTAGE PUSHES OIL PRICES HIGHER : Kemp
RE
12:28pGerman gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand
RE
12:27pWest African court orders lifting of some sanctions against Mali
RE
12:26pConflict in Ukraine to hit Portugal's growth, central bank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..
4Analyst recommendations: BAT, Hyatt Hotels, IAG, Oxy, Schnitzer...
5Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

HOT NEWS