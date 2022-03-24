Sterling eases amid resilient growth and surging prices

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Sterling drifted lower against
the dollar on Thursday as data showing resilient British
business activity in March failed to prop up the currency for
which traders are now anticipating a slower pace of monetary
tightening by the Bank of England.
By contrast, buoyant U.S. job data fueled speculation the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by half a percentage
point at its next policy meeting in May, giving the greenback a
boost.
At 1600 GMT, sterling was 0.16% lower against the dollar at
$1.3186 and 0.22% down versus the euro at 83.47 pence after
hitting a two-week high against the common currency on
Wednesday..
Britain's private sector reported the steepest rise in
prices charged by companies since at least 1999 while the S&P
Global/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a gauge
of economic growth, edged down just slightly to 59.7 from a
historically high 59.9 in February.
Data showed a similar picture for the euro zone with
business growth stronger than expected as prices rose at a
record pace.
"I would be wary of buying into the better headline
aggressively," commented Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy
at CIBC, noting that there were still a lot of uncertainties as
to how inflation would cut into the disposable income of British
consumers.
British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut fuel duty and
softened some of a looming payroll tax increase on Wednesday as
he sought to alleviate a severe cost-of-living squeeze against
the backdrop of slowing economic growth.
But with inflation set to hit a 40-year high of nearly 9%
later this year, government forecasters said Britons faced the
biggest hit to their living standards since records began in the
late 1950s - even after Sunak's measures.
The Bank of England hiked its interest rate by 25 basis
points on Thursday but signaled a possible slower pace of
tightening.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrea
Ricci)