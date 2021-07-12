Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling eases as PM set to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England

07/12/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling nudged lower on Monday as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels unseen for months.

Sterling fell 0.4% to $1.3856 against the dollar by 0853 GMT, after jumping to above $1.39 on Friday.    Versus the single currency, it edged 0.3% lower at 85.65 pence.

Johnson will announce his final decision to ease lockdown measures at a news conference on Monday. He is expected to eliminate rules on mask-wearing and social contact, and the instruction to work from home.

Commerzbank analysts recalled that Johnson's move last year not to impose lockdowns turned out to be unsustainable.

"The later the lockdowns are imposed, the stricter and probably longer they are," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.

"If that were to happen the market's optimism that the Bank of England might dare a lift-off, i.e. the first rate hike, might be shattered somewhat," he added.

The government argues that even though cases have surged, deaths and hospitalisations remain under control.

Sterling has been among the top performing G10 currencies this year following Britain's quick vaccination rollout, which encouraged hopes for a quick economic recovery.

More than 87% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain and 66% have received two.

But investor confidence has been hit by a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, that added to weaker-than-expected economic data in England.

Data showed last week that Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May with gross domestic product growing by 0.8% from April, much weaker than the median forecast of 1.5% in a Reuters poll of economists.

"GBP bulls are finding it difficult to find motivation this morning," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Joice Alves


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.25% 1.3867 Delayed Quote.1.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.80086 Delayed Quote.2.31%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.85604 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.18716 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.013412 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.56% 0.69701 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aPalm oil prices rise in India even after import duty cut
RE
05:28aGold subdued on firmer dollar, U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
05:18aTate & Lyle inks $1.7-billion PE deal for commercial sweeteners stake
RE
05:16aRothermeres weigh $1.1 billion bid to take Daily Mail owner private
RE
05:16aAnalysis - Dealmakers see M&A rush, then chills, in Biden's antitrust crackdown
RE
05:15aOil prices slip as economic worries offset tightening supplies
RE
05:14aBOJ to consider buying green bonds as part of Asian efforts to nurture market - source
RE
05:10aU.s. crude futures fall over $1 to $73.51 a barrel
RE
05:02aSterling eases as PM set to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England
RE
04:59aU.S. dollar steady amid pandemic concerns, before key inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVID Delta upsurge keeps stock and commodity bulls in check
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive - China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity - sourc..
3ATOS SE : 2021: A year of transition for Atos
4Singapore's Temasek set to post record portfolio in global equities rally
5Scandal-stricken Credit Suisse continues shake-up

HOT NEWS