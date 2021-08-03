Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling edges higher; market optimistic about UK COVID-19 outlook

08/03/2021 | 09:39am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose in early London trading on Tuesday, helped by recent falls in COVID-19 infections in Britain and optimism around Britain's easing of lockdown restrictions.

After most lockdown measures in England were dropped in July, the pound had a rebound, reaching as high as $1.39835 at the end of the month. Since then it has stayed mostly above $1.39.

At 0801 GMT on Tuesday, sterling was up 0.2% on the day versus the dollar, at $1.39125. Versus the euro, it was also 0.2% stronger, at 0.85365.

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said that the rebound in the pound reflects optimism that the pandemic could be largely over by the Autumn.

"If cases continue to rise less than feared, it will reinforce confidence that restrictions are unlikely to be tightened significantly again allowing the UK economy to continue rebounding strongly during the 2H 2021," he said.

Britain on Monday reported 21,952 further cases of COVID-19 and an additional 24 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

In a quiet day for economic data, investors are looking ahead to the Bank of England meeting on Thursday.

The central bank is expected to keep up its nearly 900 billion pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme, although two policymakers have broken ranks to suggest that the time for tighter monetary policy might be nearing.

The BoE is expected to be among the first of the world's main central banks to begin the process of stopping stimulus support.

"We have become more confident in our bullish GBP outlook. While there is a risk that the BoE could disappoint hawkish expectations this week, any GBP weakness should be temporary," MUFG's Lee Hardman said.

Currency analysts at ING wrote in a note to clients that euro-sterling could stay around 0.8550 before the Bank of England meeting.

"Some positive news on the contagion side (cases continue to decrease in the UK) and expectations that the UK Government will allow a broad re-open of borders in Thursday's travel-restrictions review are marginally improving the recovery story, but the impact on asset prices is not tangible for now," ING said.

British consumer price inflation will reach 3.9% early next year, almost double the Bank of England's target, but should fall back to 2% the year after if the BoE begins to raise interest rates, a leading think tank forecast on Monday.

($1 = 0.7189 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.21% 0.53085 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.29% 0.62149 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.08% 1.1706 Delayed Quote.4.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.39099 Delayed Quote.1.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.27% 0.57433 Delayed Quote.0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.20% 0.672386 Delayed Quote.5.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.79871 Delayed Quote.2.14%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.854 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.18813 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.04% 0.00968 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.05% 0.011333 Delayed Quote.1.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.013469 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.16% 0.69968 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.14% 0.718892 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.841659 Delayed Quote.2.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aExclusive-ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures -sources
RE
05:32aGREGGS : UK's Greggs targets more evening trade after return to profit
RE
05:32aJumpy investors brace for next shoe to drop in China regulatory crackdown
RE
05:31aAs headwinds rise, China seen quickening fiscal support to protect growth
RE
05:30aIndia's female labour participation rate falls to 16.1% as pandemic hits jobs
RE
05:29aWHEN THE CHIPS ARE DOWN : global shortage to keep crimping carmakers
RE
05:26aOil rises as markets expect continuous fall of inventories
RE
05:06aSanofi bets on mRNA vaccines beyond COVID in $3.2 billion Translate Bio deal
RE
05:03aThai stock investor mood at nine-month low amid COVID-19 surge
RE
05:02aTencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' media slap knocks shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
2Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' media slap knocks shares
3Exclusive-ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures - sources
4STELLANTIS N.V. : STELLANTIS N : ups 2021 profit margin goal despite chip squeeze
5BMW says chip shortage, raw material prices to hit second half

HOT NEWS