Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling edges up against dollar, little changed versus euro

05/11/2022 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: File photograph shows an employee walking over a mosaic depicting pound sterling symbols on the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London

(Reuters) -Sterling barely changed against the euro on Wednesday, while it edged up versus the dollar but still within striking distance with its lowest since June 2020.

The dollar weakened after moving sharply off its lows and briefly turned positive on the day after economic data showed inflation was unlikely to cause the Federal Reserve to adjust their aggressive path of monetary policy.

Analysts said the pound would be capped by markets scaling back hawkish expectations about the Bank of England's policy stance and by uncertainty around the British economic outlook.

Money markets were pricing in around 110 basis points (bps) of Bank of England rate hikes by year-end, from 120 bps late last week and around 145 bps at the end of April.

Expectations for rising interest rates usually boost the value of a currency.

"Sterling is the easier short because the rate hikes are priced in, the slowdown is happening before our eyes, and the political backdrop is a threat to sterling too," SG forex analysts said.

Britain is on course to enter a technical recession in the second half of this year, an economic think tank said on Wednesday.

At 1509 GMT, the pound was up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar at $1.2336, just above its lowest level since June 2020, which was $1.2262, reached on Monday.

It was down 0.02% versus the euro at 85.47 pence.

"Politics is never far from sterling and could weigh on it at any time," ING analysts said, mentioning risks of UK-EU trade relations deteriorating again.

Britain rejected on Wednesday European Union proposals to resolve a standoff over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, saying it might take direct action in a move Ireland said would trigger legal action by Brussels.

Britain wants a full overhaul of the agreement, while the EU is looking for changes within the terms of the existing deal.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44pU.S. household strength may prolong Fed's inflation fight
RE
04:44pU.S. Senate panel advances bill to help FTC fight deception, fraud
RE
04:42pExplainer-Finland, Sweden weigh up pros and cons of NATO membership
RE
04:41pArgentine leader says European 'protectionism' is main hurdle to Mercosur-EU deal
RE
04:41pArgentine leader says European 'protectionism' is main hurdle to Mercosur-EU deal
RE
04:41pEuro zone bond yields do an about-turn after U.S. inflation data
RE
04:40pMany Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
RE
04:38pOil jumps as Russia gas flow to Europe falls, EU Russian oil ban looms
RE
04:36pGhana's consumer inflation spikes to 'shocking' 23.6% in April
RE
04:34pBirds fall from the sky as heatwave scorches India
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
3Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS