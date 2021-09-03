Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling edges up as U.S. jobs data disappoints

09/03/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON -Sterling rose to a three-week high on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven months in August, casting doubt over the timing of the Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its bond buying scheme.

Investors had been primed for more than double the 235,000 jobs actually created in August, but rising COVID-19 cases have crimped the economic recovery, further subduing the dollar.

Other details in the Labor Department's report were strong enough to suggest the Fed could yet proceed in November as planned, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

At 1500 GMT, the pound was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3874 , a level last seen on Aug. 16.

The dollar index fell to its lowest since Aug. 4.

Sterling also edged up 0.1% against the Euro.

Trading in the pound had been listless this week in the absence of major British economic data or policymaker speeches.

The speed of Britain's COVID-19 vaccination programme had contributed to the pound being the best performer among G10 currencies this year, but it has since lost that crown with some potential clouds on the economic horizon.

Those included slowing credit card spending, fewer positive data surprises and rising virus cases among the elderly, analysts at Nomura said.

(Reporting by Lawrence White Editing by William Maclean, Mark Potter and Richard Chang)

By Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.67% 0.74476 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.24% 1.38678 Delayed Quote.0.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.79963 Delayed Quote.0.90%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.18865 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.0137 Delayed Quote.0.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.52% 0.7146 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.66% 921 End-of-day quote.8.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15aU.S. economy's hot vax summer ends in cool COVID fall as Delta rises
RE
11:10aSterling edges up as U.S. jobs data disappoints
RE
11:04aSaudi state media companies to start moving from Dubai to Riyadh
RE
10:55aU.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
RE
10:47aBeijing city looks to take Didi under state control, Bloomberg News reports
RE
10:45aMediclinic to procure renewable energy in a $152 million deal
RE
10:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow slip as monthly jobs growth slows; tech stocks lift Nasdaq
RE
10:33aCanadian dollar adds to this week's gains after U.S. jobs miss
RE
10:31aOil steady as U.S. jobs report disappoints
RE
10:19aRenault Zoe electric car production at Flins plant halted till Tuesday-CGT union
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
2Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks slip as U.S. jobs caution offsets strong..
3U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
4Copper edges higher on weak dollar, U.S. jobs report eyed
5U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

HOT NEWS