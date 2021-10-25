Sterling edges up; speculators switch to net long position

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sterling rose slightly on Monday,
but analysts said concerns about economic growth and inflation
limited the extent to which the British currency benefited from
expectations that the Bank of England will raise rates.
Money markets are pricing in a rate hike by the central bank
at its meeting on Nov. 4.
However, data from the UK last week was mixed: business
activity surveys showed improvement as the economy unexpectedly
regained momentum in October, but retail sales figures were
worse than expected, sending the pound lower at the end of the
week.
A record proportion of the British public thinks inflation
will accelerate over the next 12 months.
"I can't persuade myself that the FX market is going to
blindly buy sterling on rate hikes that are down to supply-side
inflationary pressures (Brexit having made sure the UK feels
these particularly sharply) against the backdrop of a dismal run
of falling monthly retail sales figures," Kit Juckes, a currency
strategist at Societe Generale, said in a client note.
At 1122 GMT, the pound was up 0.1% against the dollar at
$1.37725, having fallen below $1.38 after the retail sales miss.
Versus the euro, it was up around 0.2% at 84.420 pence per
euro.
On Friday, the trade-weighted sterling index hit its highest
levels since June 2016, when it dropped sharply on the UK's
Brexit vote.
Speculators switched to a small net long position on the
pound in the week to Oct 19, positioning data from CFTC showed.
For most of October, short positions have outnumbered long
Some investors believe that policymakers may be making a
mistake by tightening policy too quickly, making the British
currency more volatile than its major rivals in recent days.
George Buckley, chief UK and euro area economist at Nomura,
said that rising COVID-19 case numbers in the UK and the risk of
renewed restrictions on activity during winter could push the
Bank of England not to raise rates in November.
BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro is due to speak at 1300
GMT.
The UK's budget forecasts will be unveiled on Wednesday.
"Our initial thoughts are that this week will not see any
major announcement on fiscal consolidation strong enough to
prompt a more dovish re-pricing of the BoE cycle," ING FX
strategist said in a note to clients.
