Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling edges up, unconcerned by post-Brexit trade troubles

06/09/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound edged up against the dollar and euro in early London trading on Wednesday, shrugging off post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland, while market participants looked ahead to the European Central Bank meeting and U.S. CPI data on Thursday.

Currency markets have been generally sluggish so far this week ahead of the two events on Thursday which are expected to be market-moving.

At 0757 GMT, sterling was up 0.1% versus the dollar, at $1.4169, having traded in a tight range since mid-May.

Versus the euro, it was up 0.1% at 85.97 pence per euro.

Sterling-dollar implied volatility gauges with one-month maturities were at their lowest since February 2020, suggesting that market participants are not bracing for significant price-action.

"Limited data points today and the market being fully focused on the ECB and US May CPI tomorrow suggest subdued price action in both EUR/GBP and GBP/USD today," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.

Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost, is meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in London on Wednesday to try to resolve the differences over trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Brussels accuses London of breaking the agreement by failing to implement checks on some goods moving from Britain to its province of Northern Ireland, and has started legal action over the British government's unilateral extension of a grace period.

So far, months of talks have done little to break the deadlock, and Britain said on Tuesday that it would tell the European Union that time is running out to find solutions.

U.S. President Joe Biden will depart on Wednesday for Britain, where he will participate in the G7 summit.

He will have a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley wrote in a note to clients that, although currency markets have largely ignored the post-Brexit trade tensions between Britain and the EU so far, it is possible that "any involvement from Biden this week will raise awareness of the difficulties that the UK is having not just with the protocol but also with other trade negotiations post Brexit."

Given the optimism about the euro zone's economic outlook and the possible headwinds faced by Britain, the pound may struggle to break higher versus the euro in the coming weeks, Foley said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.21863 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 0.820594 Delayed Quote.0.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aEuropean shares loiter around peaks; travel stocks shine on recovery prospects
RE
04:41aUpper Crust owner's losses balloon on slow travel recovery
RE
04:39aSea’s Shopee to launch in Chile and Colombia
RE
04:35aNorthvolt may seek public listing but no current plans - CEO
RE
04:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Mining, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Clinigen Group tumbles
RE
04:33aMining, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Clinigen Group tumbles
RE
04:32aNew Reddit darling Clover Health jumps 13%
RE
04:32aSaudi Aramco Launches First US Dollar Islamic Bond
DJ
04:31aSterling edges up, unconcerned by post-Brexit trade troubles
RE
04:30aBMW  : Solarwatt and BMW cooperate on home batteries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery
2Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
3World stocks near record high, U.S. bond yields near 1-month low
4SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Spain's Inditex books 421 million euro pro..

HOT NEWS