Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling, euro slide as dollar marches higher

09/01/2022 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar gained ground against the euro and sterling on Thursday after earlier hitting a 24-year peak against the Japanese yen, as investors positioned for higher U.S. interest rates and remained concerned about the health of European economies.

The euro slid 0.37% to just hold above parity against the dollar at $1.10016, while the pound hit a fresh two-and-a-half year low of $1.15545 down around 0.5%, as the safe-haven dollar was supported by moves away from riskier assets.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.34% at 109.09, not far off its two-decade high of 109.48 hit on Monday.

"Even after hitting fresh records, USD strength has scope to extend somewhat further, boosted by the global slowdown and the European energy crunch in particular," said analysts at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

Manufacturing activity across the euro zone shrank for a second month in August, according to a survey, mirroring a slump in factory activity around the world, and while European energy costs have softened slightly this week, they remain at highly elevated levels.

The Japanese yen, earlier in the day, slid to as low as 139.69 yen per dollar, its softest since 1998, before paring its losses. The dollar was last up 0.24% higher at 139.3 yen.

"The main driver remains rate differentials between Japan and the U.S., and even today's price action just follows the overnight move higher in U.S. rates. We think the path ahead is going to depend on how U.S. rates behave," said Sosuke Nakamura, a strategist at JPMorgan in Tokyo.

Expectations for a 75-basis-point U.S. rate hike at next month's Federal Reserve meeting are rising on the back of solid economic data, with Fed funds futures last pointing to around a 75% chance of such an increase.

This helped push the yield on benchmark 10 year U.S. Treasuries to a two-month high of 3.219% early on Tuesday. Japan's policy of yield curve control means its 10 year government bond yield is just 0.24%.

A senior finance ministry official said on Thursday that Japan was watching currency moves with a "high sense of urgency".

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars also sold off as part of the move towards safe haven assets and hit their lowest levels since July.

The Aussie was last down 0.47% at $0.68115, and the kiwi was 0.49% lower at $0.6105.

Bitcoin which, too, trades in line with risk sentiment, was slightly softer, trading a fraction under $20,000.

(Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; additional reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.18% 0.68124 Delayed Quote.7.09%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.08% 0.6824 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.15% 19981.1 End-of-day quote.-52.46%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.20% 20050.3 End-of-day quote.-58.00%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.15557 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.15732 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.758708 Delayed Quote.9.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.7592 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 13144.2 Real-time Quote.7.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.00142 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.24% 0.012537 Delayed Quote.6.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012569 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.80% 5509.85 Real-time Quote.-11.53%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 1.18% 0.4033 End-of-day quote.-59.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.14% 0.61009 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
PAX DOLLAR (USDP/USD) 0.20% 1.001 End-of-day quote.0.11%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.24% 0.998582 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aMalaysia's U Mobile declines investment option in 5G agency
RE
07:48aUK'S JOHNSON : Cutting use of Russian energy 'good' outcome of Ukraine war
RE
07:36aPeru's inflation up 0.67% in August
RE
07:36aSterling, euro slide as dollar marches higher
RE
07:35aECB's Centeno says is against rushed decisions on inflation
RE
07:35aEcb's centeno says decision-makers should not rush to take pro-c…
RE
07:33aThousands call new Chinese domestic violence helpline app
RE
07:32a'More cash' to come, says British PM Johnson on cost-of-living support
RE
07:32aBoE sets rules to counter weak demand at future bond sales
RE
07:30aItaly's industry lobby warns of "economic earthquake" from energy prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4CEMEX B de C : announces closing of divestment of its operations in Cos..
5European markets watchdog on red alert for Ukraine war contagion

HOT NEWS