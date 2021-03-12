Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling falls as Treasury yields climb

03/12/2021 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Sterling fell against a stronger dollar on Friday as Treasury yields climbed, but the pound was still on track for weekly gains amid hopes for an economic recovery following Britain's speedy vaccination programme.

Sterling was down 0.5% against a stronger dollar at $1.3925 as U.S. Treasuries sold off during early London trading, pushing the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60%.

"The weaker pound is largely a function of higher yields pushing the U.S. dollar into positive territory," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. "The market is looking to hedge inflation fears again by buying U.S. dollars."

Sterling was still on track for weekly gains against the dollar, amid hopes that Britain's relatively successful COVID-19 vaccine programme would support its economic recovery and bolster the pound.

Versus a weakening euro, sterling rose 0.1% at 85.63 pence.

Data showed on Friday that Britain's economy shrank 2.9% in January from December, a less severe decline than expected, as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown. It's likely to shrink by 4% in the first quarter of 2021, official data showed.

The better-than-feared data proved "slightly GBP positive," said ING analysts, adding they expected sterling to continue to trade around 85.50 pence versus the euro.

Sterling has gained more than 4% against the euro in 2021 and around 2% versus the dollar.

(Editing by Larry King)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aBOJ to offer clearer guidance on acceptable yield moves -sources
RE
04:43aBoj likely to insert clearer guidance in its policy statement next week on what it sees as acceptable level of fluctuation in long-term yields - sources
RE
04:43aPwC survey ranks post-Brexit UK fourth most favoured investment destination, overtaking India
RE
04:40aSterling falls as Treasury yields climb
RE
04:40aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : ECA to help Botswana develop its AfCFTA national implementation strategy, says President Masisi
PU
04:31aUK public's inflation outlook holds at 4-year low - BoE
RE
04:30aSouth Korea minister at centre of property scandal offers to resign
RE
04:26aWATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS : automatic bonuses for over 2.6 million families experiencing economic hardship, by submitting the ISEE
PU
04:19aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : cuts April crude for some Asian refiners, maintains India supply -sources
RE
04:19aLockdown hits UK GDP less than feared, but Brexit pummels trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : CHINA'S ANTITRUST REGULATORS WEIGH LEVYING RECORD FINE ON ALIBABA: WSJ
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S
3TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
4SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China market regulator fines 12 firms for violating anti-monopoly law
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : reports on-target delivery and progress on sustainability in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ