Sterling falls below $1.39, hurt by Fed and UK retail sales miss

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Sterling extended its fall
against the U.S. dollar on Friday, dropping below $1.39, hurt by
the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish surprise while data also
showed an unexpected fall in Britain's retail sales.
The pound dropped against a strengthening dollar on Thursday
after the Fed surprised markets by signalling it would raise
interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than
expected.
On Friday, it fell further against both dollar and euro. At
0747 GMT it was down 0.4% on the day $1.3871, having touched as
low as $1.38555 - its weakest since May 4. It was on
track for its worst week since September 2020.
Versus the euro, it was down around 0.4% at 85.87 pence per
euro, on track for a small weekly fall.
British retail sales fell 1.4% between April and May as a
lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in
restaurants rather than shops. The data did not have clear
impact on the pound.
"GBPUSD remains bogged down below the 1.39 handle by a
confluence of broad USD strength and a slight deterioration in
near-term data," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst
at Monex Europe.
"The limited impact of the data on sterling is largely
because retail sales volumes remain above pre-pandemic levels
and a shift in consumption patterns towards services after the
May 17th reopening was always likely."
For cable, market participants are weighing up the Bank of
England and the Fed's relative pace of possible monetary policy
tightening. The Bank of England next meets on June 24.
Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital, said
that the retail sales data was the first significant piece of
data to push back on the more upbeat tone that had been
expressed by some BoE policymakers.
"The suggestion is that the market will be more cautious to
take cable materially higher unless we see a resumption of
strong UK data," Cole said.
Elsewhere, investors are watching a dispute between Britain
and European Union over post-Brexit trade in the British
province of Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU
member Ireland.
"Brussels' patience with London's having its cake and eating
it is wearing thin. Indeed, there is a risk of protocols being
triggered and tariffs being threatened more seriously," wrote
ING strategists in a note to clients.
"The next few weeks could thus be a vulnerable period for
Cable, where a break of 1.3890 opens up 1.3800/3810 - the last
stop before an extension to the March/April lows of 1.3675."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft
Editing by Robert Birsel)