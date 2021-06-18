Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling falls below $1.39, hurt by Fed and UK retail sales miss

06/18/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Sterling extended its fall against the U.S. dollar on Friday, dropping below $1.39, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish surprise while data also showed an unexpected fall in Britain's retail sales.

The pound dropped against a strengthening dollar on Thursday after the Fed surprised markets by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

On Friday, it fell further against both dollar and euro. At 0747 GMT it was down 0.4% on the day $1.3871, having touched as low as $1.38555 - its weakest since May 4. It was on track for its worst week since September 2020.

Versus the euro, it was down around 0.4% at 85.87 pence per euro, on track for a small weekly fall.

British retail sales fell 1.4% between April and May as a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops. The data did not have clear impact on the pound.

"GBPUSD remains bogged down below the 1.39 handle by a confluence of broad USD strength and a slight deterioration in near-term data," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

"The limited impact of the data on sterling is largely because retail sales volumes remain above pre-pandemic levels and a shift in consumption patterns towards services after the May 17th reopening was always likely."

For cable, market participants are weighing up the Bank of England and the Fed's relative pace of possible monetary policy tightening. The Bank of England next meets on June 24.

Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital, said that the retail sales data was the first significant piece of data to push back on the more upbeat tone that had been expressed by some BoE policymakers.

"The suggestion is that the market will be more cautious to take cable materially higher unless we see a resumption of strong UK data," Cole said.

Elsewhere, investors are watching a dispute between Britain and European Union over post-Brexit trade in the British province of Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

"Brussels' patience with London's having its cake and eating it is wearing thin. Indeed, there is a risk of protocols being triggered and tariffs being threatened more seriously," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.

"The next few weeks could thus be a vulnerable period for Cable, where a break of 1.3890 opens up 1.3800/3810 - the last stop before an extension to the March/April lows of 1.3675." (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aFed-fuelled dollar forces rival currencies onto back foot
RE
04:42aFTSE Falls After Weak Retail Sales; Tesco Loses Ground
DJ
04:38aIndia should brace for third COVID-19 wave by Oct, say health experts
RE
04:36aChina coking coal retreats after govt pledges to probe into prices
RE
04:35aXBRL INTERNATIONAL  : Milestone EU agreement on public country-by-country tax reporting
PU
04:32aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.4408 per dollar, weakest such close since may 17
RE
04:30aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
04:29aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
04:27aHong Kong stocks post weekly loss after Fed's hawkish turn
RE
04:27aTOSHIBA  : Under shareholder pressure, Toshiba board chairman vows to be 'agent of positive change'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS