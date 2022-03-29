Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sterling falls near two-week low after Bailey message

03/29/2022 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows pound banknotes

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound dropped to its lowest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, a day after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the central bank's cautious message from the mid-March policy decision.

Bailey said on Monday that the BoE had started to see evidence of an economic slowdown, which it expects to weigh down on domestically generated inflation.

The central bank raised its interest rate for the third consecutive meeting earlier in March, but softened its language on the need for further rate hikes.

Money markets are currently pricing in a further 133 basis points of tightening from the BoE by the end of the year but Commerzbank FX and EM analyst You-Na Park-Heger thinks the key rate at around 2% by year-end seems exaggerated.

"The market expectations are likely to be further fuelled with each set of high inflation data, but once signs that the British economy is weakening further increase the market might have to adjust its expectations to the downside," Park-Heger said.

"Medium-term we therefore see downside risks for Sterling."

Sterling dropped 0.3% against the U.S. dollar to its lowest level since March 16 at $1.3055.

Against the euro, the pound was also down 0.3% to its lowest level since March 20 at 84.22 pence.

Meanwhile, data from the Bank of England showed lending to consumers rose in net terms last month by the largest amount in nearly five years.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.14% 0.57295 Delayed Quote.6.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.38% 0.67929 Delayed Quote.7.18%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.15% 1.74489 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.37% 1.63449 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.53% 1.18544 Delayed Quote.0.82%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.02% 161.923 Delayed Quote.3.40%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.08% 1.89822 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.19% 1.22496 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.30859 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.37% 0.611905 Delayed Quote.3.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.16% 0.725374 Delayed Quote.4.71%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.53% 0.84332 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.22% 0.010057 Delayed Quote.0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.25% 0.011923 Delayed Quote.1.21%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.11% 0.764158 Delayed Quote.2.70%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.41% 0.906084 Delayed Quote.3.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12aUkraine could affect Porsche IPO plan, top VW shareholder says
RE
06:11aEgypt, Qatar sign $5 billion in investment deals - cabinet statement
RE
06:09aEuro rises as talks over Ukraine begin, modest yen rebound
RE
06:08aPetroChina taps shale oil in ageing western China field
RE
06:07aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06:07aUAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics
RE
06:05aU.S. Representative Don Young, long-serving Republican, to lie in state in Capitol
RE
06:05aSouth Africa Unemployment Rate Climbed to Record 35.3% in 4Q 2021
DJ
06:03aFrance's Macron to talk to Russia's Putin later on Tuesday
RE
06:01aSterling falls near two-week low after Bailey message
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Jenoptik : Results 2021 and outlook (PDF | 0,52 MB)
4KUKA : Quarterly Earnings
5Sanofi targets Dupixent peak sales of over 13 bln euros

HOT NEWS