Sterling falls on political uncertainty a day after Truss resigns

10/21/2022 | 04:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows British pound banknotes

(Reuters) - Sterling fell as economic and political uncertainty weighed on Friday after the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, following the unravelling of her vast planned tax cuts which crashed the pound and sent borrowing costs soaring.

The Conservative Party will now elect a new leader within the next week. That contest is likely to pit ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak against Penny Mordaunt but could also see the return of Boris Johnson.

Analysts reckon that markets will need some time to thoroughly shake off the political risk premium built over recent weeks. Significant challenges remain for the UK, including how the Bank of England tackles inflation in an economic slowdown.

British shoppers reined in spending more sharply than expected in September, underscoring the challenge facing new finance minister Jeremy Hunt and whoever succeeds Truss.

Sterling fell 0.5% to $1.1174, and was down 0.55% to 87.58 pence per euro.

The greenback strengthened broadly as U.S. Treasury yields climbed to new multi-year peaks.

The reversal of the tax cut proposals early this week was more important than Truss's resignation for markets.

"Her low-tax libertarian post-Brexit vision for the economy came to a halt when it was met by the forces of reality and markets," Schroders senior European economist and strategist Azad Zangana said.

On Monday, Hunt scrapped Truss's economic plan, scaling back her vast energy support scheme.

"A political reset would continue to erase the risk-premium embedded in UK assets, particularly if front-runner Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister and implements more orthodox conservative economic policy," Neil Mehta, Portfolio Manager at BlueBay, said.

"This will likely embolden Gilts and the pound, but the longer-term challenges facing the UK economy on cost of living and inflation will unlikely abate - with a Labour government in the waiting," he added.

Hunt reiterated on Friday that the government would do "whatever is necessary to drive down debt in the medium term," responding to the latest data on public sector finances.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Nick Macfie)

By Stefano Rebaudo


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.54% 0.87613 Delayed Quote.3.19%
SCHRODERS PLC -0.84% 378.6 Delayed Quote.-36.91%
